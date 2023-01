INDIANAPOLIS—IMPD is investigating after a fatal shooting left one dead on Indy’s east side.

Around 4:00 p.m., IMPD officers responded to a report of a person shot at a residence at 8844 Rawles Ave. located on the east side of Indy.

Officers arrived and found a victim with a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a developing story.