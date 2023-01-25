IMPD investigating homicide on Indy’s near northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS -- IMPD is investigating a shooting that killed a man on Indy’s northwest side on Friday.

The shooting occurred on Friday, Jan. 20 on the 1300 Block of 32nd St.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired and dispatched to a residence around 10 a.m. where they found a man with gunshot injures.

The man was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The extent of his injuries led detectives to begin a homicide investigation.

On Tuesday, Jan. 24, the victim succumbed to his injures and died at the hospital.

The MCCO will release the victim’s identity after his family has been notified.

Police say no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Gary Toms at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or by e-mail at Gary.Toms@indy.gov