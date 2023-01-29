Watch Now
IMPD investigating officer involved shooting on Indy's northeast side

Posted at 5:05 PM, Jan 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-29 17:38:04-05

INDIANAPOLIS — According to IMPD an officer involved shooting occurred on the Indy's northeast side Sunday.

IMPD stated in a tweet that the shooting occurred in the area of Winding Way and Kessler Boulevard East Drive.

Police are currently on the scene and state that no officers are injured.

No additional information has been provided at this time.

