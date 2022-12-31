IMPD officers shoot armed man in parked car on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS – IMPD is investigating after officers shot an armed man parked in his car early Saturday on the northeast side of Indianapolis. The man is in stable condition.

According to an IMPD report, officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of N Oxford Street for reports of a suspicious vehicle in the driveway around 4:00 a.m. The caller did not know who the person was.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult male sleeping in the driver’s seat armed with a gun.

The officers report that they knocked on the window and said “Police. Hands up.”

During the incident, three officers discharged their service weapons and struck the man.

Officers provided medical aid to the man on the scene and IEMs arrived and transported him to Methodist hospital in stable condition.

Detectives found a handgun in the driver’s seat of the vehicle.

No officers or uninvolved citizens were injured during this incident and detectives state they are confident there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Multiple body-worn cameras were activated during this incident.

The IMPD Critical Incident Response Team is conducting a criminal investigation of the incident.

A separate administrative investigation is being conducted by IMPD Internal Affairs.

The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave as a standard procedure for officer involved shootings.

The civilian-majority Use of Force Review Board will conduct a mandatory hearing for any attempted use of deadly force against a person. This occurs after the conclusion of the criminal process.