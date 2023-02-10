IMPD warns Kia and Hyundai owners against car theft

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD has reported an increase in car thefts in Kia and Hyundai cars and have taken to social media to warn car owners.
IMPD states that in 2022 there was an increase in Kia and Hyundai's stolen and that in January 2023 these models represent the highest number of vehicles stolen.
They also report that other cities are also experiencing an increase in Kia and Hyundai thefts and that Kia models 2011-2021 and Hyundai models 2015-2021 are specifically being targeted.
IMPD asks that vehicle owners:
- Lock all windows and doors
- Install an alarm system
- Install a GPS tracking device
- Install a steering wheel locking device
- Park your vehicle in a secured location
- Never leave your car running
- Park car in a well-lit area when unable to park in a secure location
IMPD warns Kia and Hyundai owners to protect against vehicle theft. #StopAutoTheft #AutoTheft pic.twitter.com/qtyykALUDg— IMPD (@IMPDnews) February 8, 2023