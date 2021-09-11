Increased bus safety patrols in Bartholomew County

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY — The Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office is stepping up patrols near school buses to protect students going to and from school.

This comes after a 16-year-old girl was killed boarding the school bus. And, this is not the first deadly incident at a bus stop in central Indiana in recent years or even this month.

There have been four school bus crashes that have either injured or killed students just weeks into the school year.

WRTV's Stephanie Wade spoke with families who have experienced such loss and what they're pushing for now.

Watch the video in the player above to learn more.