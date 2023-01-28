Indiana flu deaths up to 163 this season

INDIANAPOLIS – There have been 163 recorded deaths from flu-related illnesses this season across Indiana- an increase from 156 deaths last week with 7 new deaths.

150 of the flu deaths have occurred in Indiana residents 50 and older. 11 deaths were within the ages 25-49 and two were pediatric associated deaths within the ages 0-2 years old.

The flu is “spread by respiratory droplets released when infected people cough or sneeze nearby or when people touch surfaces or objects contaminated with those infectious respiratory droplets".

People can become infected by touching surfaces or objects contaminated with influenza viruses and then touching their eyes, mouth or nose,” according to the ISDH.

Flu symptoms include:

fever of 100 degrees Fahrenheit or greater

headache

fatigue

cough

muscle aches

sore throat

While there is no cure for the flu, some medications can help ease symptoms, according to health officials.

How can you tell if you have the flu, allergies or the traditional cold?

If you are feeling the effects of allergies, you typically won't have a fever or much fatigue or body aches. If you have a cold, you might have a mild fever and some body aches. You might feel weak and even have some ear congestion.

Colds generally last about a week.

