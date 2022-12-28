Indiana ranked no.10 on a list of the best roads in America

INDIANA— Indiana ranked no. 10 on a list for the best roads in Ameria based on a Consumer Affairs study.

Consumer affairs determined which states have the best and worst roads by analyzing data from the U.S Federal Highway administration and other government agencies and by surveying residents to get driver's perspectives on their state roads.

Based on the study the states that have the best roads include:

1. New Hampshire

2. Minnesota

3. Vermont

4. Alabama

5. Idaho

6. Kansas

7. Florida

8. Georgia

9. Nevada

10. Indiana

The state's with the worst roads include:

1. Hawaii

2. Rhode Island

3. Louisiana

4. California

5. Wisconsin

6. Mississippi

7. Arkansas

8. Colorado

9. South Carolina

10. Iowa

Indiana ranked no.10 on the list for the best roads according to data from the International Roughness Index that found only 6% of Indiana urban roads and 2% of their rural roads are in poor condition.

Many Indiana drivers are not convinced that their roads are some of the best and blame road issues on the state being "farm country."

"Any improvements on any roads in the Straughn area are in vain because farmers and their farm equipment keep the roads constantly damaged. Most roads end up getting gravel-topped or chip-and-sealed. Yet, our taxes and wheel tax are expected to be paid annually,” one Indiana resident told Consumer Affairs.

Other drivers agreed with the ranking.

“The roads are pretty good overall, but some of the more rural parts … definitely need work done to the roads,” a Fishers resident said.

Survey respondents average ranking of their state's roads is a 4.8 out of 10. This is fair, according to the International Roughness Index that found that about 5% of rural roads and 18% of urban roads are in poor condition, on average, countrywide.

The infographic below shows interstate highways in each state. Their color represents the overall road conditions in each state.

Consumer Affairs. The color of the lines represents the overall road conditions in each state.

View the study here.

