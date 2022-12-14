Indiana ranks #8 on a list for states with the most ‘Christmas spirit’

INDIANAPOLIS — A CenturyLink study determined that Indiana ranked #8 for states with the most Christmas cheer in the country in 2022 after previously ranking #33.

The CenturyLink study was based on measuring Christmas-themed online activity within the last 12 months as well as Christmas-related cultural markers.

The Christmas-themed online activity weighed at 78.5% of the total ranking. Online activity included google searches for terms such as “Christmas movies” and “Gingerbread houses,” Google shopping trends like “wrapping paper” “Christmas cards” and “elf on a shelf,” as well as Christmas music streaming and tweets about Christmas.

Christmas-related cultural markers weighed at 21.5% of the total ranking. These cultural markers included the number of Christmas tree farms per capita and charitable giving in the last documented tax year.

The #1 ranked state for the most Christmas spirit was New Hampshire, while District of Columbia ranked #51 making it the state with the worst Christmas spirit.

CenturyLink

