Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesWorking For You

Actions

Indiana ranks #8 on a list for states with the most ‘Christmas spirit’

Best Christmas earrings 2020
Copyright Adobe
<a href="">Adobe</a>
Best Christmas earrings 2020
Posted at 5:23 PM, Dec 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-14 17:23:17-05

INDIANAPOLIS — A CenturyLink study determined that Indiana ranked #8 for states with the most Christmas cheer in the country in 2022 after previously ranking #33.

The CenturyLink study was based on measuring Christmas-themed online activity within the last 12 months as well as Christmas-related cultural markers.

The Christmas-themed online activity weighed at 78.5% of the total ranking. Online activity included google searches for terms such as “Christmas movies” and “Gingerbread houses,” Google shopping trends like “wrapping paper” “Christmas cards” and “elf on a shelf,” as well as Christmas music streaming and tweets about Christmas.

Christmas-related cultural markers weighed at 21.5% of the total ranking. These cultural markers included the number of Christmas tree farms per capita and charitable giving in the last documented tax year.

The #1 ranked state for the most Christmas spirit was New Hampshire, while District of Columbia ranked #51 making it the state with the worst Christmas spirit.

CHRISTMAS SPIRIT.gif

Click to view the full report.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WRTV APPS ARE FREE!

Working For You
If you have a problem and need help getting results, connect with WRTV by emailing us at workingforyou@rtv6.com or filling out the form below.