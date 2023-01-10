Indianapolis Children’s Museum new rule, carousel riding limited to kids 17 and under

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Children’s Museum announced that as of Jan.31,2023 riding of Carousel animals will be limited to children 17 and under only.

The museum states that adults are still welcome to sit on the benches or stand beside their child at no cost but will not be permitted to ride on the animals.

The carousel has Indiana roots dating back 100 years where it lived at White City Amusement Park, now known as Broad Ripple Park. Only white families were allowed to ride the Carousel at that time and now The Children’s Museum has reclaimed it and made it available for all children.

This no adults rule is designed to preserve the collection item and national historic landmark so that it may be used for years to come.

The museum thanks visitors for helping to protect it.