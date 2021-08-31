Watch
Indianapolis doctor encourages cutting back on ultra-processed foods in kids' diets

Study shows that 67% of kids' diets in the United State consist of ultra-processed foods.
Photo from: Healthy Children.org.
New dietary guidelines for children under two.
Posted at 12:52 AM, Aug 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-31 00:55:22-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Candy, frozen pizza and hot dogs are just three examples of foods one study found is making up the majority of diets for American children.

It's something one Indianapolis doctor said needs to change before it leads to major health issues.

A research study published in the medical journal, JAMA, found that 67% of the average American child’s diet consists of ultra-processed foods in 2018 compared to 61% in 1999. Ultra-processed foods are packaged foods that include extra salt and sugar.

Dr. Sara Naramore with Riley Hospital for Children said these findings are not surprising.

She suggests that families who want to cut down on ultra-processed foods make the change together by starting small and then building on the process. Naramore said adding more fruits and vegetables to a diet is a great place to start.

