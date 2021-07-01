Indianapolis parks are now smoking free

INDIANAPOLIS — With the new month, comes several new laws.

As Indianapolis gears up to mark the July 4th holiday, there may be smoke in the sky from fireworks, but Indy Parks will be going smoke-free.

The new no-smoking rule goes into effect at Indy Parks on Wednesday.

John Barth, District 7 Councillor, authored the proposal with the aim of safeguarding the health of Indianapolis residents and the city's green spaces.

He told WRTV, "Our city's parks have been a refuge during the pandemic and use will continue to expand as we move into the summer. This ordinance ensures that we put the health of our children and families first."

"My son is asthmatic. Almost on a extreme degree," a local mother who frequently brings her kids to the park, said. "We've had to fight pneumonia and things like that. So, I think it's good for him, who actually enjoys the park, to not have to deal with complications attributed from smoking."

Indy Parks has put up signs noting the change.

The ban is enforceable by a fine of $100 on the first offense and a court ticket and fine of up to $7,500 for subsequent violations.

Barth says they would much rather hand out smoking cessation resources than tickets. All of this is an effort to make sure the community is safer and healthier.