Indianapolis Public Library programs help Hoosiers reach 2022 goals

INDIANAPOLIS — As we get into the swing of the new year, many of us are working on new 2022 goals — whether it be a new job, learning a new skill or getting your finances in order.

Learning a new language, learning to code or even finishing your high school education are areas where the Indianapolis Public Library has countless resources available to help you achieve your goals. And the best part, it’s all free.

“I always tell people that everything that we offer through the library is free. This is your library. We are here to serve you,” said Claudia Montes Salinas, a program specialist at Indianapolis Public Library.

While the Indianapolis Public Library has a countless number of books, they also have a countless number of resources to help you prosper in 2022.

“We also have electronic resources where people can learn a new language people, can learn a new hobby. People can find something to do on the side, learn a new skill,” Montes Salinas said. “Our tech learning team, they're doing a lot of new classes that have to do with coding, so if you want to learn coding, if you want to learn how to build a website.”

They also want to help you make positive money move this year.

“All year, we're going to have different things related to financial literacy. This month, we're going to have several workshops in Spanish, but we're also going to be doing them in English throughout the year, and that is to support people. It's a new year, they have new financial goals, so why not start off you know creating budgets knowing where to spend your money,” Montes Salinas said.

If you have bigger goals than learning a new hobby or a skill this year, the library can also help you start a new career with their career centers in several different branches.

“In those career centers, we're able to provide people tools to create their resumes and then print their resumes, do job applications, search for jobs and other things to better their career,” Montes Salinas said.

Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases the library has moved a lot of their events online. Visit indypl.org for more information on all the resources they have for you.