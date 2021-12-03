Indianapolis residents fed up with street racers around Northwestway Park

INDIANAPOLIS — Fast cars are a welcome sight on a racetrack, but what’s happening on the northwest side has become a neighborhood nuisance.

For the past several weekends, people have gathered at Northwestway Park in the 5000 block of West 62nd Street to rev their engines and in several cases, hit the streets at a high rate of speed.

Our cameras rolled as vehicles raced to their next destination.

“You have to be mindful of the disturbance, I would call it unruly disturbance, that have taken place with the drag racing,” said Annette Johnson, a Pike Township Trustee.

Johnson said neighbors have complained about the problem on the NextDoor app.

“Be mindful of the community,” Johnson said. “Someone could get hurt. This could lead to a serious accident and someone could lose their life.”

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the park is not the only place they see problems with fast cars.

Commercial parking lots near major thoroughfares throughout the district have also become gathering places.

As a result, police have entered into agreements with businesses that allows them to enforce no trespassing on the impacted properties.

Officers have also focused on what’s considered reckless driving. To get the job done, Operation Slowdown pays overtime for added police patrols.

“Parks after dark are closed, so anyone in the park is not allowed to be there,” IMPD Lt. Shane Foley said. “It’s one thing to complain on NextDoor or social apps, but if you’re not calling us to let us know what’s going on, it might be difficult to address those.

Fast cars, breaking the peace, and homeowners — like the vehicles — are no longer remaining silent.