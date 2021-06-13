Indianapolis woman celebrates 100th birthday

INDIANAPOLIS — One Indianapolis woman received a birthday celebration like none other for her 100th, with special recognition from the city and some of the city's biggest names to wish her well.

“So, what is the best thing you like about being 100?” asked a family member of Otha B. Rogers.

“Whew, I love being 100," said Rogers.

It was a red carpet event to celebrate her legacy so far. Her surprise celebration came with a trumpeter and a grand entrance in a classic Rolls Royce.

WRTV

WRTV

"Oh, it was good. It was good riding,”said Rogers. "God is a good God. I never thought I'd make it this far,”

Rogers was born and raised in Mississippi, where she spent most of her life before moving to the Circle City nearly 19 years ago.

"It was like being home,” said Rogers.

The day's festivities even included a special visit from Mayor Joe Hogsett.

"Celebrating 100 years and the changes that no doubt Mrs. Otha has experienced and seen through the course of her lifetime. I can only imagine,” said Hogsett.

Mayor Hogsett presented Mrs. Rogers with a proclamation, recognizing June 12th in her honor.

Rogers is a faithful Sunday school teacher, who is the matriarch of her family and community. It was only right that she left a message of love on her special day.

“I love people. I love them that love me, and I love them that hated me. Because God made us all. He didn't make any mistakes. He made us all love Him,” said Rogers.

Mrs. Rogers has survived two pandemics and has never missed an opportunity to vote since she voted for Lyndon B. Johnson.