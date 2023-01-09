Indy launches new school zone traffic enforcement in East side neighborhoods

INDIANAPOLIS – IMPD East District officers will enforce laws in targeted traffic zones in Eastside neighborhoods beginning Jan.9, at the request of City-County Councilor David Ray.

Councilor Ray represents District 19 the new council district that cover Irvington.

After witnessing numerous incidents of speeding in school zones throughout the East side, particularly during arrival and dismissal, Ray reached out to the IMPD East District Commander Richard Riddle.

“Too often, drivers fail to slow down in school zones, creating an unsafe environment for everyone,” Councilor Ray said. “I hear from constituents on a regular basis that this is a key public safety issue, and I’m grateful that IMPD’s East District is willing to be a key partner in keeping our streets safe. This is also a good reminder for drivers who may not have kids in school to be mindful when they are commuting.”

Students have been returning to school from winter break, with classes to be back in session by Jan.9.

IMPD will randomly select locations of schools to enforce traffic zones in an effort to remind drivers to slow down in school zones. This targeted enforcement will last two weeks.

“The safety and security of our children in school zones and bus stops remains a top priority for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department,” IMPD East District Commander Richard Riddle said. “East District and Traffic Branch officers have stepped up their presence and enforcement within our school zones and heavily traveled roads near our schools. IMPD urges drivers to reduce their speeds and increase their awareness to prevent another senseless tragedy involving another school-aged child near our schools and bus stops.”

Several schools live on the Eastside including Warren Township, The Archdiocese of Indianapolis, Irvington Community Schools, and Indianapolis Public Schools.

“Our Lady of Lourdes School and several others enjoy the benefits of our Irvington neighborhood location,” said Angie Therber, principal, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School. “Many of our preschool through eighth-grade students walk or bike to and from. When students can walk and bike to school, they gain valuable time with parents who meet them along the way and social time with friends. They gain health and fitness benefits from physical activity. They also develop independence, as well as a deeper appreciation for and connection to the community as they navigate their way to and from school. Safety and security are paramount to ensuring that our children will continue to reap the benefits of a school located within a vibrant neighborhood community.”