Indy library's Summer Reading Program helps kids avoid the summer slide

INDIANAPOLIS — Summer slide is a real thing and now that kids are out of the classroom for several weeks, they oftentimes forget what they learned.

The Indianapolis Pubic Library wants to help prevent that by bringing back their Summer Reading Program. Madison Wylie, 7, has big goals this summer that include reading for 20 hours.

“I read 20 minutes every day,” Madison said.

Madison and her mom, Candace, visit the library weekly, checking in and checking out new books.

This year, Madison is taking part in the summer reading program.

“Our children summer reading program is for children ages 0-18," said Kirsten Weaver, the library's teen programming specialist.

She said kids can read anything they want whether it be comic books, graphic novels, e-books, even audio books.

“You name it, they can read it. They can read it on their own. They can read to their little brothers and sisters. They can read to their parents, grandparents and other adults, and all that time counts to track,” Weaver said.

“I'm most excited for her to be able to set a goal and to achieve the goal on her own but also to expand her to different genres into different authors into just getting kind of out of that whole monotony and not near what you have to read for school,” Candace Boyd Wylie said.

And despite Madison checking out dozens of books she said there’s enough for everyone.

“Of course there are like a million books, a million, and more,” Madison said.

You can still join the program it runs through the end of July, your child can earn prizes the more they read from grab bags and snacks to tickets to an Indianapolis Indians game or the Eiteljorg Museum.

They also have summer reading program for adults, plus interactive activities for the kids to enjoy all summer long or a list of those events visit the library’s website.