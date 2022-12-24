Indy Park's Warming Centers announce Christmas Eve availability

INDIANAPOLIS – Indy Park has updated schedules for their warming centers to help those in need as cold temperatures persist.

Washington Park Family Center will continue to be available as an emergency shelter. It will be open today through 8 a.m on Sunday. Overnight accommodation will be available on Christmas Eve.

Garfield Park Burrello Family Center will be open today until 2 p.m.

Thatcher Park will not be open Christmas Eve due to heating issues.

Indy Parks Warming Center Locations for Christmas Eve:

Washington Park Family Center | 3130 E. 30th Street

December 22 starting at 9:00 AM through December 25 at 8:00 AM. Cots and basic supplies will be available for overnight stay.

Garfield Park Burrello Family Center | 2345 Pagoda Drive

December 24 at 8:00 AM - 2:00 PM.

Visit parks.indy.gov [indy.gov] and indy.gov [indy.gov] for additional severe weather resources.