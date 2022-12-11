Watch Now
Indy PL gifts free books to youth with 'Season's Readings' initiative

Indy PL
Mayor Hogsett, Jeff Roeder, and Bethany Allison at the 'Season's Greetings' launch event on Dec. 5.
Posted at 12:40 PM, Dec 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-11 12:44:57-05

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Public Library is partnering with Mayor Joe Hogsett and Sondhi Solutions for their ‘Season’s Reading’s’ initiative that will allow the community to pick a free children’s book to gift to a loved one this holiday season.

All library locations will have bins filled with Season’s Readings books until Jan.7. Several locations will also offer free gift bags with decorative stickers and markers. Libraries will also be accepting donations of new or gently used children and teen books.

“This partnership with the Indianapolis Public Library allows us to help young children and families build a home library while providing ample opportunities for the community to give back by donating children's books,” Mayor Joe Hogsett said. “Our goal is to ensure that every child, whether celebrating the holidays, a birthday, a milestone, or simply receiving a gift from a loved one, continues to develop a lifelong love of literature this winter.”

At a launch event on Dec.5 at the Eagle Branch Library, Mayor Joe Hogsett, Indianapolis Public Library interim CEO Nichelle M. Hayes, and Sondhi Solutions external relations director Jeff Roeder donated some favorite titles to the campaign.

“While a library card and routine visits to The Library are a great way to provide children with a steady stream of new and interesting books, research shows that growing up surrounded by books at home helps children develop literacy skills,” Hayes said. “Season’s Readings is another tool that will help us achieve our goal of providing access to books and stories.”

“We are honored to be a partner in this annual effort – and proud to share that since 2015 this program has gifted over 4350 books to local children during the holiday season” Roeder said.

More information about Season’s Readings can be found at indypl.org.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

