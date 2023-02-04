Indy Steelers youth football team continues founder's legacy after his passing

INDIANAPOLIS — A youth football program is helping boys in Indianapolis become young men.

Dozens ages six through 12 with the Indy Steelers met in the cold and wind for a skills camp Saturday afternoon.

This comes in the wake of the tragic death of the program’s founder — Richard Donnell Hamilton — last month.

“Leadership, accountability. I learned a lot about teamwork."

That's how the sport has benefitted college football player Dontaye Hamilton.

“I’m here to give the kids a lot of my knowledge and what I know," Hamilton said.

Hamilton says it gives the kids something to push and grind for.

“It keeps them away from a lot of violence and danger going around in the city," he said.

Indiana State Police say Richard Donnell Hamilton was shot and killed by an alleged road rage shooter near I-65 in Greenwood in January.

The Butler-Tarkington community feels his loss heavily.

“I didn’t want him to die because he was a good coach," Nine-year-old Jaion Myles said.

Myles says he plays in honor of his former coach.

“I’m a do good for Coach Nell, so he could see me in heaven," he said.

Indy Steelers are now accepting players for the spring 7 on 7 and flag football season.

You can find more information here.

