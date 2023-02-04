Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesWorking For You

Actions

Indy Steelers youth football team continues founder's legacy after his passing

indy steelers.jpg
WRTV
indy steelers.jpg
Posted at 5:44 PM, Feb 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-04 17:44:27-05

INDIANAPOLIS — A youth football program is helping boys in Indianapolis become young men.

Dozens ages six through 12 with the Indy Steelers met in the cold and wind for a skills camp Saturday afternoon.

This comes in the wake of the tragic death of the program’s founder — Richard Donnell Hamilton — last month.

“Leadership, accountability. I learned a lot about teamwork."

That's how the sport has benefitted college football player Dontaye Hamilton.

“I’m here to give the kids a lot of my knowledge and what I know," Hamilton said.

Hamilton says it gives the kids something to push and grind for.

“It keeps them away from a lot of violence and danger going around in the city," he said.

Indiana State Police say Richard Donnell Hamilton was shot and killed by an alleged road rage shooter near I-65 in Greenwood in January.

The Butler-Tarkington community feels his loss heavily.

“I didn’t want him to die because he was a good coach," Nine-year-old Jaion Myles said.

Myles says he plays in honor of his former coach.

“I’m a do good for Coach Nell, so he could see me in heaven," he said.

Indy Steelers are now accepting players for the spring 7 on 7 and flag football season.

You can find more information here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE

Working For You
If you have a problem and need help getting results, connect with WRTV by emailing us at workingforyou@rtv6.com or filling out the form below.