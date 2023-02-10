Indygo announces route changes and schedule adjustments

INDIANAPOLIS — Indygo announces bus route changes and schedule adjustments set to begin this weekend.

These adjustments include route changes to three routes: 3, 6, and 34 and timing changes to Routes 2, 5, 8, 19, 26, 39, 90 and 902.

The biggest adjustments for February will be:

Route 3 - The existing alignment on the west end of the route will be extended via Mickley Avenue, Beachway Drive, 10th Street and Lynhurst Drive to better serve a neighborhood shopping center and high-density apartment complexes. Stops from Mickley Avenue and Rockville Road to Lynhurst Drive and Vermont Street will no longer be serviced.

Route 6 - This route will no longer service stops on 35th and 36th streets from Clifton to Elmira streets, but instead will end at 30th and Clifton streets. Stops along Clifton Street that were previously serviced by Route 6 will now be serviced by Route 34.



Route 34 - Route 34 will travel up Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Street as normal, adding service along 29th and 30th streets to Clifton Street, and then taking Clifton back to Martin Luther King Jr. Street on the regular route. Stops along Clifton Street, previously serviced by Route 6, will now be serviced by Route 34.



The changes will officially start on Sunday, Feb. 12. To view the full schedule changes in detail, click here.

IndyGo encourages riders to check the new schedules at the Julia M. Carson Transit Center to ensure they have the most up-to-date information about their routes. Riders can view updated schedules online here.