IndyGo awards bus pass grants to 79 local nonprofit organizations

INDIANAPOLIS – The IndyGo Foundation, with support from the PNC Foundation, awarded more than 27,000 bus passes to 79 local nonprofit organizations to increase accessibility of public transport for Marion County residents.

IndyGo Foundation Representatives of IndyGo Foundation's nonprofit recipient organizations

The free bus passes apart of IndyGo Foundation’s Mobility Access Fund will provide vulnerable residents with access to public transportation that will assist them in seeking employment, food, healthcare, and other essential services.

“Bus passes are one of the greatest needs of nonprofit organizations and the easiest way to provide clients with immediate assistance,” IndyGo Foundation Executive Director Emily Meaux said. “The bus pass grants have become a hallmark of the IndyGo Foundation, and we are thrilled to expand the program this year to serve more in our community”

“PNC’s support of IndyGo reflects our commitment to help drive equity, especially in our communities of color,” Jason Eckerle, PNC regional president of central and southern Indiana said. “Finding transit solutions for underserved populations in our city is not just about economic empowerment, it is about equitable access to help them improve their quality of life, economic mobility, workforce development, health and wellness, and other socially enriching services.”

IndyGo distributed two different types of bus passes depending on the needs of the organizations requests in their applications. They distributed MyKey Cards with four weeks of fare loaded onto the card that can be used as the rider needs and paper passes that are good for 7 days after the first use.

IndyGo handed out the largest number of bus passes since they started the program in 2021.



The 2022-2023 bus pass grant period is currently closed, however, nonprofit organizations can apply to receive a discount on bus pass purchases. To learn more about the Mobility Access Fund and the grant process, visit https://www.indygo.net/foundation/iptf-nonprofit-resources/ [indygo.benchmarkurl.com].

