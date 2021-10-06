IndyGo making changes to some routes due to driver shortage

INDIANAPOLIS — Big changes are coming to some IndyGo routes this weekend. The changes are routine but also a result of a driver shortage.

The changes go into effect on Sunday and will impact 15 routes across the city.

According to IndyGo, the adjustments are being made to improve service and reliability to all riders.

Starting Sunday, 15 bus routes will experience a change in operating times. The affected routes include 2, 4, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 18, 21, 24, 25, 28, 30, 31 and 86.

Routes 2 and 86 will transition from a 30-minute frequency to a one-hour frequency Monday through Saturday.

Routes 12 and 13 will transition from a one-hour to two-hour frequency Monday through Friday.

All other routes listed above will maintain their current frequency throughout the day with no high-frequency service during rush hour windows between 6-9 a.m. and 3-6 p.m.

“We encourage our rider is the plan ahead the updated maps are already on our website at indygo.net and we'll have printed maps here at the CTC so we encourage our riders to look in advance of Sunday, October the 10th, when those changes will take effect and plan their routes and if they need to make adjustments make those adjustments accordingly,” Carrie Black, director of communications for IndyGo said.

Black said they make changes to routes every October, but these changes are due to a decrease in drivers, something IndyGo has been dealing with since the pandemic began.

These changes will be in effect until at least February when IndyGo schedules their next set of changes again to ensure the best quality for riders.

In a recent interview, Black said IndyGo needs to hire 10 to 15 news drivers a month to stay on track with their current routes.

She said they are adding perks to get more drivers in the door. All you need is your CDL permit and be at least 21 years old.

“We’ve increased our starting pay 2 to 3 dollars," Black said. "Some really cool aspects about working for IndyGo is that you don't have to have your CDL. We will do all of that training in house and pay you for that training while you're going through the process. On top of that we have a competitive benefits package competitive pay."

On top of that, she said they have a wellness center at the headquarters office drivers can use, plus you and your family can ride IndyGo buses for free.

You can apply now by visiting indygo.net.