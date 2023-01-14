Insomnia Cookies’ new location holds grand opening Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS—The late-night bakery Insomnia Cookies will host a grand opening and late-night PJ party Saturday in celebration of branching out to its second location near IUPUI in Indy.

Insomnia Cookies, known for serving Indianapolis residents a variety of warm cookies available all day and late into the night at its Broad Ripple store, has officially opened its location northeast of IUPUI’s campus.

The new store at 917 Indiana Ave will deliver to customers throughout surrounding neighborhoods including to IUPUI’s campus, Downtown Indianapolis, Mile Square, Near Westside, Riverside, and Near Northside.

For their grand opening, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Insomnia Cookies will gift Loyalty members 1 Free classic cookie with no purchase required.

Starting at 8 p.m. customers are invited to the late-night PJ party featuring giveaways and treats. The first 50 people in line dressed in their PJ’s will receive a special gift.