IPS offering remote learning through charter schools receives mixed reactions from parents

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Public Schools will return to in-person learning for the 2021-2022 school year.

District leaders are expecting that most students will return to the classroom now that COVID-19 restrictions are starting to ease and the vaccine is becoming more widely available.

However, students who wish to continue e-learning will be able to do so through two charter school programs, and some parents said they’re glad the district is offering a remote option.

“We're blessed with two healthy children that at this point have no health concerns, but there are children out there and parents out there that don't have that,” Michael Duncan said.

Duncan explained how his children were learning remotely this past school year.

IPS district leaders said providing virtual learning options though charter schools will allow their teachers to focus on in-person learning rather than trying to juggle a remote option as well.

Many parents said they agree e-learning should have separate teachers, but some question why the district didn’t consider other options.

“If they are going to go that route and contract it there's probably longer-term entities that are deeper into this online learning,” Alan Schoff said.

IPS leaders say they will work closely with the charter schools to monitor student success.

“We have a team of folks who are managing these partnerships, who have communication calls in place, accountability and monthly report protocols in place,” Aleesia Johnson, IPS Superintendent explained.

The IPS school board will vote on remote learning options during a meeting on Thursday.