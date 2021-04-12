IPS speaking with parents as they initiate transportation changes
WRTV talks with IPS' Zach Mulholland about what some parents' concerns are and how the coming meetings will be conducted.
Posted at 8:44 AM, Apr 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-12 08:44:01-04
Indianapolis Public Schools begins forums on Monday to explain its new transportation plan coming in the fall.
WRTV hears from the point person on the plan, Zach Mulholland, in the video above.
PREVIOUS | New plan to change how thousands of IPS students get to school |
