ISP body-cam footage shows Idaho suspect pulled over in Indiana, minutes after being stopped by Deputy

HANCOCK COUNTY —The Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohlberger was pulled over twice in Hancock County on Dec. 15, 2022, officials said.

Kohlberger is accused of stabbing four college students at the University of Idaho in November 2022. His white Hyundai Elantra was one of the first major developments in the case before he was identified as the suspect.

According to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department at approximately 10:41 a.m. on Dec.15 an officer conducted a traffic stop with a white Hyundai Elantra on I-70.

The Hyundai was pulled over just east of the rest park near the 107-mile marker for the violation of following too closely.

Two males were in the vehicle with the driver being identified as Bryan Kohlber officials said.

The two males can be seen in the body camera footage the officer was wearing.

The driver was released on a verbal warning for following another vehicle too closely.

Hancock County Sheriff Departments says that at the time of the traffic stop, information on the suspect for the Idaho crimes had not been released, therefore the officer was not aware of any relation between the white Hyundai Elantra and the murder case.

At 10:50 a.m., minutes after being stopped by the Hancock County Deputy, the same white Hyundai was pulled over by Indiana State Police for the same violation of following too closely.

The state trooper conducting the traffic stop was also wearing a body-worn camera.

Bryan Kohlberger traffic stop in Hancock County, Indiana

The footage shows two males in the vehicle, the driver being identified as Bryan Kohlberg.

The trooper, having learned that they had been stopped minutes before by the Hancock County Deputy, used his discretion and released the men with a verbal warning that can be heard in the body-cam footage.

“I’m not going to give you guys another ticket or warning if you just got stopped. just make sure you give yourself plenty of room, okay? it's all about how fast you're going" The State Trooper said.