ISP investigates officer involved shooting in Jennings County

NORTH VERNON — Indiana State Police are investigating an officer involved shooting that left a suspect dead in Jennings County last Friday.

An investigation by ISP- Versailles Post detectives revealed that at around 2:30 p.m. Friday, the Jennings County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team responded to an address in the 4000 Block of West County Road 175 North to serve an arrest warrant on Devin. C. Lark, age 29 of Seymour, Indiana.

Lark was wanted on several felony warrants out of Clark and Jennings Counties.

When officers attempted to arrest Lark, he fled on foot. The officers chased Lark on foot.

According to the investigation, Lark pulled out a gun and refused to drop it when ordered by officers.

An officer then fired one shot at Lark, striking him.

Lark was given immediate medical attention and CPR and transported to a hospital in North Vernon. Lark was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Another adult male was also at the address during the shooting. He cooperated with officers and was arrested for an unrelated charge.

ISP is further investigating the shooting and no officers were injured.

The officer who fired his gun has not been named but will be placed on administrative per normal protocol, according to the Jennings County Sheriff's Office.