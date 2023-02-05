Watch Now
ISP investigating officer involved shooting in Marion

Posted at 10:41 AM, Feb 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-05 11:03:39-05

MARION – Indiana State Police is investigating an officer involved shooting in Marion, according to the Marion Police Department.

Early Sunday morning, Marion Police Department responded to reports of shots fired in the 1500 block of S. Florence St.

This led to a foot pursuit of a suspect at the scene.

An officer fired their weapon during the pursuit in the 3000 block of S Curfman Rd.

According to a tweet from Sergeant Tony Slocum no officers were injured in the shooting.

Indiana State Police will release more information today.

This is a developing story.

