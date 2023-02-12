ISP investigating serious crash on I-65 Northbound

INDIANAPOLIS — ISP is investigating a crash with serious injuries on I-65 northbound that delayed traffic for almost two hours Sunday.

Multiple WRTV viewers reported traffic being backed up on I-65 Northbound between Austin and Seymour.

One caller, Rick Ramirez of Greenwood, was stuck in traffic for almost an hour and reported seeing ambulances and a helicopter flying to the scene.

ISP posted about the incident on Facebook.

The crash is still under investigation, but serious injuries have been reported by ISP.

ISP states that traffic will remain slow on I-65 and US 31 between Crothersville and Seymour.

This is a developing story.