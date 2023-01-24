ISP will remove abandoned vehicles on interstate for winter storm

INDIANAPOLIS — State troopers in Indianapolis will be removing abandoned vehicles from the interstate after 1 p.m. today to prep for the Wednesday winter storm.

Drivers are usually allowed 24 hours to remove an abandoned vehicle from the highway, but ISP says abandoned vehicles are more of a safety hazard during snow events and are more likely to be hit by another vehicle. They also disrupt snow plowing.

They will remove vehicles in order to allow INDOT to plow snow and make the roadway safer.

ISP says if you have to leave an abandoned vehicle in the Indianapolis district to please contact them to make arrangements to get it removed.