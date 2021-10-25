'It's something you never get over': Woman helps others cope with pain of pregnancy loss

INDIANAPOLIS — "The loss is immeasurable, but so is the love left behind" is Kristen Biehl's motto for the five children she has lost during pregnancy.

"Because of how common loss is, sometimes people try to push loss as something you just move past and get over, but when you lose a child, it's something you never get over," Biehl said. "You grow around it and you move forward, but you don't get over it."

In 2018, she went to her 18-week doctor's appointment.

"She pulled up the ultrasound screen and there he was, but he was not moving. He had no heartbeat," Biehl said.

WRTV photo

Her sweet baby boy Amos wasn't moving.

"I just said why isn't he moving, and I knew why, but I needed to her her say it," Biehl said.

It was a day that forever changed her life.

"I just remember my doctor taking a deep breath and being like, oh, Kristen, I am so sorry, and she started to cry a little bit, too," Biehl said.

Biehl never got to hold Amos, but she takes comfort in his hand and foot print the nurses gave her.

"She got me some really nice prints and I'm really grateful that when all you have is ultrasound pictures and having the prints, it reminds me that he was real, that he was a whole person," she said.

Biehl was blessed with a baby girl after Amos, but she also suffered two more losses.

"I wanted to do something with my grief something with my pain," Biehl said.

Provided by Kristen Biehl

During that time, she realized it wasn't easy finding resources for parents also experiencing her pain.

"I wanted to make sure we could do better for people, especially in Indianapolis, but all over, to be able to access resources," Biehl said. "What about families new to the area and families who don't have English as their primary language?"

So she created a website called Amos' Anchors in memory of her late son. It outlines support and financial resources for grieving parents facing the pain of stillbirth, pregnancy or infant loss.

Cards are also given out in local hospitals letting people know there is hope.

"How to deal with your grief and how to deal with beyond feeling stuck in your grief is beyond important so support," she said.

For more information about Amos' Anchors visit AmosAnchors.org.