Watch
NewsWorking For You

Actions

IU Health creates congregation care network

items.[0].videoTitle
WRTV's Megan Sanctorum reports. A new program at IU Health is working to help patients continue to get well after returning home from the hospital.
Posted at 11:28 PM, Aug 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-11 23:28:55-04

INDIANAPOLIS — A new program at IU Health is working to help patients continue to get well after returning home from the hospital.

Social isolation can play a major role in your health, and right now, leaders with IU Health say one in five patients who come in for primary care visits report feeling isolated.

WRTV's Megan Sanctorum reports on how the program works, and the impact it's having on those who need continued help after being in the hospital.

Watch the video in the player above to learn more.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream now!

Working For You
If you have a problem and need help getting results, connect with RTV6 by emailing us at workingforyou@rtv6.com or filling out the form below.