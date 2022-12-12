Janet Jackson, Lynard Skynryd and ZZ Top tours coming to Indy in 2023

INDIANAPOLIS – Janet Jackson, Lynard Skynryd, and ZZ Top will all be touring at Ruoff Music Center in 2023, live nation announced.

Janet Jackson will perform with special guest Ludacris in the “Together Again” tour at the Ruoff Music Center on May 26, 2023 as part of the Coors Light Concert Series.

“The ‘Together Again’ Tour will offer everyone the long-awaited chance to reunite with Ms. Jackson in celebration of her 50th anniversary in entertainment and spotlight the milestones for two of Jackson’s most critically acclaimed albums - 25 years of “The Velvet Rope,” and 30 years of “janet,” featuring her biggest chart-topping hits, plus new music.” Live Nation said.

One of the most influential entertainers of modern music, Jackson has won 5 GRAMMY Awards, 2 Emmy Awards, a Golden Globe Award, a nomination for an Academy Award along with dozens of American Music Awards, MTV Video Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards.

Jackson stands as one of the best-selling artists of all time with a string of hits that have left an undeniable impression on pop culture. She is the record holder for the biggest selling debut tour in history and is the first woman to debut in the Top 10 of the Hot 100 charts.

Special guest Ludacris has also achieved remarkable accolades in the music industry. He has sold more than 24 million albums worldwide with singles such as “Stand Up,” “Get Back,” “Southern Hospitality,” “Number One Spot,” “Money Maker” and “My Chick Bad.”

Tickets will go on sale to the public starting Friday, Dec. 16th at 11 AM local time at LiveNation.com.

Citi card members will have access to presale tickets beginning Dec. 13 starting at 11 AM local time until Dec. 15 at 10 PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com [citientertainment.com].

Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP Described as the ‘titans of American classic rock’ Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top will co-headline “The Sharp Dressed Simple Man” tour at Ruoff Music Center on Aug. 20, 2023, live nation announced.

Described as the ‘titans of American classic rock’ Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top will co-headline “The Sharp Dressed Simple Man” tour at Ruoff Music Center on Aug. 20, 2023, live nation announced.

Lynyrd Skynyrd is approaching the 50th anniversary of the band’s critically acclaimed debut album ‘Pronounced 'Lĕh-'nérd 'Skin-'nérd’ and connects with their fans as deeply today as they did in 1973. The band’s current members include Johnny Van Zant, Rickey Medlocke, Mark “Sparky” Matejka, Michael Cartellone, Keith Christopher, Peter Keys, Carol Chase and Stacy Michelle.

“It’s about the legacy of Lynyrd Skynyrd, and what it stands for, what the fans are all about. There’s nothing like getting out there playing a great show with Skynyrd and seeing people love this music,” Van Zant said.

“We’re still standing, Still keeping the music going. We wanted to do the guys who aren’t with us any more proud, and keep the name proud, too,” Rossington said.

Co-headliners ZZ Top have delivered rock, blues and boogie to millions of devoted fans since their rise to fame in 1973 with their release of singles “Tres Hombres” and “La Grange” which attracted national attention.

“They have sold hundreds of millions of records over the course of their career, have been officially designated as Heroes of The State of Texas, inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (by Keith Richards, no less) and have been referenced in countless cartoons and sitcoms. They are true rock icons and, against all odds, they’re really just doing what they’ve always done. ZZ TOP abides!” Live Nation said.

Tickets for this tour will go on sale starting Dec.16 at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com.

INDIANAPOLIS – Janet Jackson, Lynard Skynryd, and ZZ Top will all be touring at Ruoff Music Center in 2023, live nation announced.

Janet Jackson will perform with special guest Ludacris in the “Together Again” tour at the Ruoff Music Center on May 26, 2023 as part of the Coors Light Concert Series.

“The ‘Together Again’ Tour will offer everyone the long-awaited chance to reunite with Ms. Jackson in celebration of her 50th anniversary in entertainment and spotlight the milestones for two of Jackson’s most critically acclaimed albums - 25 years of “The Velvet Rope,” and 30 years of “janet,” featuring her biggest chart-topping hits, plus new music.” Live Nation said.

One of the most influential entertainers of modern music, Jackson has won 5 GRAMMY Awards, 2 Emmy Awards, a Golden Globe Award, a nomination for an Academy Award along with dozens of American Music Awards, MTV Video Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards.

Jackson stands as one of the best-selling artists of all time with a string of hits that have left an undeniable impression on pop culture. She is the record holder for the biggest selling debut tour in history and is the first woman to debut in the Top 10 of the Hot 100 charts.

Special guest Ludacris has also achieved remarkable accolades in the music industry. He has sold more than 24 million albums worldwide with singles such as “Stand Up,” “Get Back,” “Southern Hospitality,” “Number One Spot,” “Money Maker” and “My Chick Bad.”

Tickets will go on sale to the public starting Friday, Dec. 16th at 11 AM local time at LiveNation.com.

Citi card members will have access to presale tickets beginning Dec. 13 starting at 11 AM local time until Dec. 15 at 10 PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com [citientertainment.com].

Described as the ‘titans of American classic rock’ Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top will co-headline “The Sharp Dressed Simple Man” tour at Ruoff Music Center on Aug. 20, 2023, live nation announced.

Lynyrd Skynyrd is approaching the 50th anniversary of the band’s critically acclaimed debut album ‘Pronounced 'Lĕh-'nérd 'Skin-'nérd’ and connects with their fans as deeply today as they did in 1973. The band’s current members include Johnny Van Zant, Rickey Medlocke, Mark “Sparky” Matejka, Michael Cartellone, Keith Christopher, Peter Keys, Carol Chase and Stacy Michelle.

“It’s about the legacy of Lynyrd Skynyrd, and what it stands for, what the fans are all about. There’s nothing like getting out there playing a great show with Skynyrd and seeing people love this music,” Van Zant said.

“We’re still standing, Still keeping the music going. We wanted to do the guys who aren’t with us any more proud, and keep the name proud, too,” Rossington said.

Co-headliners ZZ Top have delivered rock, blues and boogie to millions of devoted fans since their rise to fame in 1973 with their release of singles “Tres Hombres” and “La Grange” which attracted national attention.

“They have sold hundreds of millions of records over the course of their career, have been officially designated as Heroes of The State of Texas, inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (by Keith Richards, no less) and have been referenced in countless cartoons and sitcoms. They are true rock icons and, against all odds, they’re really just doing what they’ve always done. ZZ TOP abides!” Live Nation said.

Tickets for this tour will go on sale starting Dec.16 at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com.