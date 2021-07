BROOKLYN, NY — Champion eater, Joey Chestnut, broke his own world record this Fourth of July devouring 76 hot dogs in ten minutes.

He took the mustard belt prize by eating one more hot dog last year, breaking the previous record of 75 hot dogs. It was Chestnut's 14th win and 15 years at the Nathan's Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest.

Chestnut recently moved to Westfield, Indiana -- so it's a double congratulations to the new Hoosier!

