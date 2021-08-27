'Just be considerate': Immunocompromised Greenwood mother, grandmother on COVID-19 booster shot

GREENWOOD — Nearly two weeks ago, the CDC voted to approve a third dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for immunocompromised Americans ages 12 and older.

“Look out for each other because we’re all in this together. I don’t believe it’s going to go away soon,” Lisa Edwards said.

The mother, grandmother and wife from Greenwood holds onto hope when it comes to the pandemic.

“Today’s a better day, tomorrow is always a better day, and you have to have hope," she said. "I think that’s what got me through a lot of things."

11 years ago last month, Edwards received a kidney from her stepdaughter. It was an emotional time and a lengthy journey after a kidney transplant a year earlier failed.

“Every year is like, it’s a God thing," Edwards said. "Every year that I’m able to be here."

The unknown at the beginning of the pandemic made for a scary situation. Edwards said that because she was immunocompromised, she did not see her family for months.

“It was scary because we didn’t want to get sick. We didn’t know what this looked like. We didn’t want to give it to anyone, especially our little ones,” she said.

But in early March, she gained some confidence after getting the vaccine at Johnson Memorial Health. It meant she was physically protected against COVID-19, and mentally, Edwards said it gave her hope that she wasn't going to get so sick if she did happen to catch the virus, or potentially give it to someone else.

"It was just an extra insurance that maybe there's a light at the end of the tunnel," she added.

So, when she received an email recommendation from IU Health in her inbox earlier this month, Edwards said she did not think twice about signing up. Still, she continues to wear a mask for added protection even after getting her booster shot last week.

"I don't want to put my guard down, but there is a chance I could get sick from someone that has not been vaccinated," Edwards acknowledged.

She said she hopes the community will educate itself to help protect the thousands of immunocompromised Hoosiers like herself.

"Wear your mask if you're not vaccinated. I cannot stress that enough. Get vaccinated. I would do anything in the world for my grandchildren, my husband, and my family," Edwards urged. "If that's what it took, I would do it. It might not affect you in your immediate family, but there's someone out there it will effect."