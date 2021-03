Several Beech Grove businesses are selling “Kiss Me I’m Vaccinated” shirts to benefit Saint Vincent de Paul Indianapolis, which served 18,000 families last year with nearly 8 million pounds of food.

The benefit is being done in honor of a man who volunteered at the charity and died in 2013.

In the video above, learn more about the family behind the benefit, the charity, and several small businesses hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Click here to buy a t-shirt.