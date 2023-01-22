Lafayette man dies in Boone County crash on I-865

BOONE COUNTY – A Lafayette man died in a single-car crash on I-865 west bound at the I-65 north bound split near Whitestown early Sunday morning.

Whitestown police arrived at the crash around 3:28 a.m. Sunday and found a 2020 white Honda rolled over in a ditch.

The driver and only person in the vehicle was partially ejected from the car. Edwin Ramirez, a 22-year-old from Lafayette, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation and police will provide updates when available.

