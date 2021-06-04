License plate readers installed in Hancock County to help patrol busy areas

MCCORDSVILLE — As Hancock County continues to grow, the police department also has to grow.

McCordsville Police Department Chief Paul Casey says over the last three decades that he's been with the department, the town population has nearly doubled. That's why they're adding new cameras at busy intersections in town.

"I look at the 'Flock' camera system as another tool, or utility bill so to speak, you know," Chief Casey said. "As far as technology increases then we need to embrace technology both as an incorporated town and as a police department. It does help us get eyes where we may not be able to have them all the time."

In total, the town is getting six cameras. Some of them going at 600 West in Pendleton Pike.

According to Casey, these cameras are not going to be writing tickets, getting speeders and people who run red lights; all it's doing is taking pictures of those license plates. The Flock license plate readers, for now, will be used to help locate stolen vehicles.

The technology is fairly new, Casey said, but they aren't the first to utilize it.

"I don't know of anybody that joins us in a direction that doesn't already have several of them, I think four or five or more, so I think it's a tool that's kind of came in pretty hot," the chief said. "I think that I'm anxious to see what the developments on the backside of it are, and as technology increases, I'm wondering what things will be able to add to that service."

Lindsay Syrus, the owner of "The Studio: A Hair Salon" in McCordsville, says she's happy to see the town embracing new technology.

"It's nice to feel that McCordsville is sort of up to date with these sorts of things and is taking these things seriously, and into consideration," she said. "We've always felt very safe here in our community and I think will continue to do so."

McCordsville is just the latest central Indiana town to use the Flock cameras. Areas like Zionsville and Fishers also use the technology.