INDIANAPOLIS — The COVID-19 pandemic has been a major health concern for about a year and a half. But it continues to impact parts of our lives well beyond our health.

If you need repairs or maintenance work done on your car, you may find it tough to make an appointment. Auto mechanics all across the Indianapolis area tell WRTV they are busier than they have been in a long time.

WRTV's Megan Sanctorum reports on what may be behind these delays.

Watch the video in the player above to learn more.