Local customers report delays with getting prescriptions filled

INDIANAPOLIS — Several people across central Indiana are reporting delays at their local pharmacies.

Families tell WRTV they're having a hard time getting the medication they need.

"That is kind of one of those things you take for granted that yeah, you're always going to be able to get your medicine and now that you can't...what do you do about it?" asked Craig Baker of Indianapolis.

Baker said his son's prescription is supposed to be automatically refilled on the 15th of each month, but this month, it wasn't ready until days later. He posted on the Nextdoor neighborhood website describing the delays and asking for pharmacy recommendations. The post received more than 100 replies. Several others also posted that they too are having a hard time getting their prescriptions filled due to reduced hours at pharmacies and delays.

"There really hasn't been much of an issue up until maybe the last few months or so," explained Amber Adams, also of Indianapolis.

Adams said her husband wound up in the hospital while he was waiting for an urgent prescription.

"He needed an antibiotic for a very infection," Adams said. "He went as soon as he left the hospital, he went and dropped off his prescription to try to get it filled. They didn't call him to let him pick it up. It wasn't ready to be picked up for almost 36 hours afterwards. As a result, his infection got much worse very quickly."

Both Adams and Baker say this issue isn't limited to one specific pharmacy or one specific retailer.

"We've actually tried a couple of other locations nearby. We're still experiencing very similar issues at other locations, but it seems to be fairly widespread," Adams said.

But, the reasons why are still unclear. Both CVS and Walgreens declined interviews with WRTV.

"We don't know what to do," Baker said. "Do we try to find a new pharmacy? Which one do you go to that's not slammed busy? One that's not hundreds of prescriptions behind?"

"It is a very serious issue. People need medications when they need them, not two weeks later," Adams added.

Thankfully, both Baker and Adams ended up finding other pharmacies that were able to fill their prescriptions, but they hope this issue and the delays are resolved soon so others don't have to experience the same thing.

Walgreens sent the following statement in response to the prescription delays: