Local hospitals welcome their first Newborns of 2023

INDIANAPOLIS – As many people celebrated entering the New Year with champagne or a New Year's kiss, others welcomed a newborn baby.

When the clock struck 12:49 a.m., Charlie Jeanette Ridlen became the first baby born on New Year’s Day 2023 at Franciscan Health Indianapolis.

Charlie is the daughter of Logan and Drew Ridlen of Indianapolis. She weighs 7.5 pounds and was 19.5 inches long. She derives her name from the mother’s great grandmother.

The parents of the first New Year Day baby born at Franciscan Health Indianapolis also receive a gift basket containing a variety of items for the child.

At 12:13 a.m. at Community Hospital East, the first baby arrived through an emergency C-section. The baby boy, named My'Jore Amir weighs 5 lbs, 11oz. My'Jore is currently in the NICU unit of the hospital. His mom, Destiny Kincade of Indianapolis is recovering from surgery. My'Jore is her first child.

The second baby born at Community Hospital East arrived at 12:25 a.m. Granger Ray Stancombe weighs 6lbs, 15oz. and is 19.5 inches long. His parents, Stephanie and Nick Stancombe of Carmel, are overjoyed about his arrival. His birth comes after the loss of Granger's big sister, Gwendolyn Rae, who passed away in October 2021 from a rare genetic disease at just 13 months old. While they still feel the pain of this loss, the couple are celebrating the birth of their healthy boy.

At Riley Maternity Tower, the first baby Banks Alexander Ahonen was born at 1:46 a.m. He weighs 6 lbs. and 4 oz and is 18 inches long. His parents, Eric and Jessica Ahonen welcome Banks as their first child. They are anxiously awaiting his introduction to life at his new home.