Local organization calls for changes to reduce domestic violence homicides

INDIANAPOLIS — The Domestic Violence Network released startling statistics when it comes to firearms and partner safety. A new report from the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence shows the risk of homicide increases by 500% when in the presence of a firearm.

On Wednesday, the organization released recommendations on what can be done in order to reduce cases and fatalities.

Key recommendations to reduce these cases and the number of fatalities include:

Strengthen current firearms laws by closing loopholes that fail to protect victims against a current or former dating partner. Courts also need to utilize these laws and enforce them more frequently with the help of law enforcement.

Move away from the honor system for firearms surrender. Removing firearms should be prioritized by improving the processes for information gathering, creating clear and enforceable orders to surrender, service of process, and compliance monitoring.

Incorporate more transformative justice practices to help prevent domestic violence altogether. Identifying the root causes of violence in the community and an individual’s response to trauma will help change the culture that leads to violence.

Source: Domestic Violence Network.

To learn more about this report, click here.