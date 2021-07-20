Local organization using unique approach to cut crime in Circle City

INDIANAPOLIS — A central Indiana organization is doing its part to tackle crime in the Circle City.

"City Life," is the ministry connected to "Central Indiana Youth for Christ." They have comprised a list of young people who they’ve identified as individuals who just need a little extra guidance, support, and help to steer clear of crime.

“We want to step into their world and be intentional about their relationship with them,” said Danny Marquez.

Marquez isn't from Indianapolis, he was born in the Bronx, but in calling the Circle City home he found his calling.

“Not long ago I went into Marion County Correctional Facility. I talked with a repeated offender, and I asked, 'why you keep coming back?' He said, 'I get a mentor and I do good, my mentor drops me.' I looked at him and I said, 'we will never drop you,'” said Marquez.

He says answering the call has never been more urgent with quadruple shootings and murders happening by the moment now more than ever it's clear there needs to be a plan in place to make the gun smoke billowing over the city disappear.

"There's hope to see crime shifted. It has to come from a place where young people are seeing a role model," said Marquez.

“What we are doing is we are stepping to them. Showing up at the parks the schools wherever they are, we are showing up and being present. We are showing up and building relationships with them through building relationships with young people we will start to see transformation,” said Marquez.

“At City Life, we park ourselves in some of the worst neighborhoods,” said Marquez.

