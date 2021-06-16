Watch
Local Vietnam War veteran receives free car

Posted at 1:26 AM, Jun 16, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — Having reliable transportation is something many of us take for granted, but that's not the case for one local veteran who received a special gift on Tuesday.

"This is such an honor. This is something that has never, ever happened to me before. And I really appreciate it," Keith Hamilton said.

Now, Hamilton has his own ride thanks to the organization, Cars 4 Heroes.

The nonprofit and Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett presented Hamilton with a free car at the Indiana Veterans Center.

