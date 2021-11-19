Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesWorking For You

Actions

Logansport WWII veteran takes final flight

"He'll talk about this forever"
items.[0].videoTitle
Nikki DeMentri shares the story of a World War II Veteran's final flight.
Wilbur Trinen
Posted at 7:07 PM, Nov 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-18 19:32:05-05

LOGANSPORT — One final flight. It is the only thing a Logansport World War II veteran wanted to do when asked his last wish. This week, Wilbur Trinen got the chance to take to the skies.

On Tuesday morning, the 98-year-old flew with his nurse, Julie and a volunteer pilot over Logansport leaving from the Logansport/Cass County Airport.

Aviation is truly the Army veteran’s passion. During WWII, Trinen worked as a topographer and once he returned back home, he worked at Grissom Air Force Base as a Leader with the Civil Air Patrol.

Trinen said he wanted to fly since he was a child. In 1959, he took his first solo flight and from then on, owned eight different planes. He also served on the board at the Logansport/Cass County Airport.

In a Zoom interview, Trinen said he and his friends pitched in $1,000 each to purchase a shared plane in the ‘50s.

“We were called the ‘Flying Farmers,’“ Trinen recalled.

The Logansport native lives with his 93-year-old wife, Jean, at McKinney Place. The staff there and Physiocare Hospice together granted Trinen’s last wish to fly once again on Tuesday.

“Well, what's not to like? I mean everything came off real good. The weather cooperated and I think God’s on my side,” Trinen said.

West Lafayette-based flight instructor Jason Snow volunteered to be Trinen’s pilot for the trip around Logansport.

“Wilbur and other WWII veterans, as Americans I think we owe them a lot. And then his history in aviation. Those were the years that pilots basically made our airspace and allowed me to be a pilot who can fly safely and efficiently in the sky, so I felt like I had a lot to give back to Wilbur,” Snow said.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream now!

Working For You
If you have a problem and need help getting results, connect with RTV6 by emailing us at workingforyou@rtv6.com or filling out the form below.