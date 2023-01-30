Luke Bryan summer tour coming to Ruoff

NOBLESVILLE – Five-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan will perform at Ruoff Music Center in August with special guests Chayce Beckham, Ashley Cooke, Conner Smith and DJ Rock.

As part of “County on Tour” Bryan and special guests will stop at Ruoff on Friday, Aug. 18.

The tour is named after Bryan 30th No. 1 hit single “Country On.” The single topped country singles charts in Dec. 2022 and spent a total of 56 weeks at No. 1.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. at www.livenation.com [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net].

Ticket presale for Bryan’s fan club members begins Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 8 a.m. through Thursday, Feb. 2 at 5 p.m.