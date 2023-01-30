Luke Bryan summer tour coming to Ruoff

Watch Now
56th Annual CMA Awards - Show
Mark Humphrey/Mark Humphrey/Invision/AP
Luke Bryan performs "Country On" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Posted at 2:36 PM, Jan 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-30 14:39:15-05

NOBLESVILLE – Five-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan will perform at Ruoff Music Center in August with special guests Chayce Beckham, Ashley Cooke, Conner Smith and DJ Rock.

As part of “County on Tour” Bryan and special guests will stop at Ruoff on Friday, Aug. 18.

The tour is named after Bryan 30th No. 1 hit single “Country On.” The single topped country singles charts in Dec. 2022 and spent a total of 56 weeks at No. 1.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. at www.livenation.com [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net]

Ticket presale for Bryan’s fan club members begins Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 8 a.m. through Thursday, Feb. 2 at 5 p.m.

