Man arrested for 6 different robberies in Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS—IMPD arrested a man in connection with six different robberies in the Marion County district.

Detectives were investigating six business robberies involving a male suspect from Oct. 2022 through Dec. 2022.

After the robbery of a Shell gas station detectives were able to identify Damon Smithson as the suspect. Smithson already had an active arrest warrant in Marion County for robbery.

On Dec. 13, 2022, detectives observed Smithson leaving a residence on the south side and arrested him. They conducted a search warrant and collected evidence believed to be connected with the following robberies:

Circle K: 9599 N. Meridian St - 10/19/2022

Speedway: 5990 E. 71 st St, - 10/24/2022

St, - 10/24/2022 Speedway: 6198 Allisonville Rd - 11/17/2022

Shell: 5020 E 62 nd St - 11/28/2022

St - 11/28/2022 CVS: 2330 E 46 th St - 12/06/2022

St - 12/06/2022 Family Dollar: 5135 N Keystone Ave - 12/08/2022

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office (MCPO) will make the final charging decisions.

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).

This is a developing story.