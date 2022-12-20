Watch Now
Man arrested for 6 different robberies in Marion County

IMPD
Police executed a search warrant and found evidence linking Damon Smithson to a series of robberies. The gun in the photo was among the evidence found.
Posted at 10:53 AM, Dec 20, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS—IMPD arrested a man in connection with six different robberies in the Marion County district.

Detectives were investigating six business robberies involving a male suspect from Oct. 2022 through Dec. 2022.

After the robbery of a Shell gas station detectives were able to identify Damon Smithson as the suspect. Smithson already had an active arrest warrant in Marion County for robbery.

On Dec. 13, 2022, detectives observed Smithson leaving a residence on the south side and arrested him. They conducted a search warrant and collected evidence believed to be connected with the following robberies:

  • Circle K: 9599 N. Meridian St - 10/19/2022
  • Speedway: 5990 E. 71st St, - 10/24/2022
  • Speedway: 6198 Allisonville Rd - 11/17/2022
  • Shell: 5020 E 62nd St - 11/28/2022
  • CVS: 2330 E 46th St - 12/06/2022
  • Family Dollar: 5135 N Keystone Ave - 12/08/2022

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office (MCPO) will make the final charging decisions.

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

