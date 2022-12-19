Man dies in tree stand accident in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after a Hiltonville man died in a tree stand fall incident in Monroe County Saturday.

Emergency was dispatched to Bruce Lane near State Road 45 in Morgan-Monroe State Forest after a fellow hunter discovered a man who fell.

Kevin Leech, 57, was deer hunting from a climbing tree stand when for unknown reason the stand malfunctioned, causing Leech to fall. Leech, who was not wearing a full body safety harness, was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

An exact cause of death is pending autopsy results.

Conservation Officers remind everyone using elevated platforms to hunt to always wear a full body harness, use a tree stand’s safety rope, never try to put up or remove a tree stand by themself, and to always inspect their tree stand before climbing up into it.

