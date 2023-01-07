Man involved in Lafayette home explosion dies

LAFAYETTE- The man found in the home explosion in a Lafayette residence Friday has died, LFD said.

On Friday at approximately 2:25 p.m., the Lafayette Police Department received a report of a home explosion in the 100 block of S 28th St.

Upon arrival, crews located an adult man suffering from serious injuries.

The man was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

The Tippecanoe County Coroner’s office will release the age and identification of the man at a later time.

An investigation revealed that the man was likely producing fireworks where the explosion occurred.

An evacuation of nearby residents took place out of precaution while investigators located hazardous material in the home.

Further information led officers to a residence in the 2000 block of Crestview Ct. where they located other hazardous materials.

LPD and LFD were assisted by TEMA, TEAS, West Point Fire, FBI, ATF and the Tippecanoe County Bomb Squad.

The incident is still under investigation, but officials say there is no threat to the public at this time.